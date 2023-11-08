Rickey Henderson to receive Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Living Legend Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baseball icon Rickey Henderson will be honored with the Living Legend Award.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 10 at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. Awards will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“Established in 2007, this prestigious accolade celebrates individuals whose contributions to baseball and society have attained legendary status, epitomizing the essence of talent, accomplishment, and personal integrity,” the release said.

Friday’s event will kick off the weekend’s 20th annual Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Auction, which features Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Roberto Clemente and more.

