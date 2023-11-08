Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rickey Henderson to receive Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Living Legend Award

Rickey Henderson to receive prestigious Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory's Living Legend Award
Rickey Henderson to receive prestigious Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory's Living Legend Award(Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baseball icon Rickey Henderson will be honored with the Living Legend Award.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 10 at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. Awards will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“Established in 2007, this prestigious accolade celebrates individuals whose contributions to baseball and society have attained legendary status, epitomizing the essence of talent, accomplishment, and personal integrity,” the release said.

Friday’s event will kick off the weekend’s 20th annual Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Auction, which features Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Roberto Clemente and more.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested
Jacen Cockerell, 40
LMPD arrests man at polling location for alleged interference

Latest News

Belvedere
London-based design firm hired to ‘reimagine’ the Louisville Belvedere
Louisville Zoo offers free admission for active, retired military on Veterans Day
Breakfast with Santa returning to Louisville Slugger Field; Kids Club packages on sale now
Providence High School in Clarksville set to have SRO for 2024-2025 school year