Shameka Parrish-Wright voted as next Metro Council representative for District 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shameka Parrish-Wright was voted the next Metro Council representative for District 3.

Independent Gibran Crook and Democrat Shameka Parrish-Wright faced off for the District 3 Metro Council seat.

Both were newcomers with past experience in running for office. Crook had run for Metro Council in the past while Parrish-Wright tried her hand at mayor last year. Crook is currently a youth basketball coach who works a lot with the community. Parrish-Wright serves on more than ten community boards.

Current District Three council member Kumar Rashad was not on the ballot.

District 3 covers Shively and a few West End neighborhoods.

Parrish-Wright won with 5,956 votes to Crook’s 700 votes.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.