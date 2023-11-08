Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of her sons, ages 9 and 6.(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Shepherdsville mother in connection to a deadly double shooting that left her two children dead.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, is charged with two counts of murder and is currently being held in Bullitt County Detention Center.

Bullitt County police said officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive and found two children shot. An arrest citation said a gun was found on the bed.

The children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and later died from their injuries. The children, whose names have not been released, were 9-years-old and 6-years-old.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested

Latest News

Troubleshooters: Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel arrested
Highway 44 and Adam Shepherd Parkway were blocked as crews were investigating.
Man dead after being hit by train in Shepherdsville
Rickey Henderson to receive prestigious Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory's Living Legend Award
Rickey Henderson to receive Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Living Legend Award
Belvedere
London-based design firm hired to ‘reimagine’ the Louisville Belvedere
Louisville Zoo offers free admission for active, retired military on Veterans Day