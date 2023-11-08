SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
Potential for record warmth is there today with strong, southwest winds pushing gusts over 30 MPH at times.
Not much will change until a cold front switches our winds around to the NW, which will take place near 3 or 4AM Thursday. A few showers may accompany that change but most areas will remain dry.
A much-cooler setup is on track for Thursday.
