SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Potential for record warmth is there today with strong, southwest winds pushing gusts over 30 MPH at times.

Not much will change until a cold front switches our winds around to the NW, which will take place near 3 or 4AM Thursday. A few showers may accompany that change but most areas will remain dry.

A much-cooler setup is on track for Thursday.

