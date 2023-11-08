Contact Troubleshooters
Sole Republican voted out from Cincinnati City Council

Cincinnati City Councilmember Liz Keating
Cincinnati City Councilmember Liz Keating(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The residents of Cincinnati have spoken and they want City Councilwoman Liz Keating out.

It was a big night for Ohio and Cincinnati politics on Tuesday as residents voted in favor of three major issues: Codifying abortion, legalizing marijuana and selling the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Residents were also tasked with voting for nine city councilmembers with 10 candidates on the ballot this year.

2023 Election Results

Keating, the only Republican candidate running for council, received the least amount of votes, coming in tenth.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s election results, newcomer Anna Albi received nearly 8,000 more votes than Keating.

In addition, two incumbents, Seth Walsh and Jeff Cramerding, trailed behind Albi by a few thousand votes.

CandidatesVotes
Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney49,033
Meeka Owens48,825
Reggie Harris48,443
Victoria Parks45,490
Scotty Johnson44,899
Mark Jeffereys44,544
Anna Albi43,973
Jeff Cramerding41,983
Seth Walsh39,950
Liz Keating36,176

Keating was appointed to city council in 2020, replacing P.G. Sittenfeld after he was accused of federal bribery. She served on several committees while in her position, including the Budget & Finance, Public Safety & Governance and the Equitable Growth & Housing committees.

While city council is officially a nonpartisan bunch, the upcoming panel are all endorsed democrats.

FOX19 NOW has not seen a statement from Keating or her office since the results came in.

