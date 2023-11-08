Sole Republican voted out from Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The residents of Cincinnati have spoken and they want City Councilwoman Liz Keating out.

It was a big night for Ohio and Cincinnati politics on Tuesday as residents voted in favor of three major issues: Codifying abortion, legalizing marijuana and selling the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Residents were also tasked with voting for nine city councilmembers with 10 candidates on the ballot this year.

Keating, the only Republican candidate running for council, received the least amount of votes, coming in tenth.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s election results, newcomer Anna Albi received nearly 8,000 more votes than Keating.

In addition, two incumbents, Seth Walsh and Jeff Cramerding, trailed behind Albi by a few thousand votes.

Candidates Votes Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney 49,033 Meeka Owens 48,825 Reggie Harris 48,443 Victoria Parks 45,490 Scotty Johnson 44,899 Mark Jeffereys 44,544 Anna Albi 43,973 Jeff Cramerding 41,983 Seth Walsh 39,950 Liz Keating 36,176

Keating was appointed to city council in 2020, replacing P.G. Sittenfeld after he was accused of federal bribery. She served on several committees while in her position, including the Budget & Finance, Public Safety & Governance and the Equitable Growth & Housing committees.

While city council is officially a nonpartisan bunch, the upcoming panel are all endorsed democrats.

FOX19 NOW has not seen a statement from Keating or her office since the results came in.

