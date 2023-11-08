Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect identified in murder of two people, attempted murder of another

Two people are dead, another is in the hospital, and authorities are on the lookout for a suspect in Pulaski County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead, another is in the hospital, and authorities are on the lookout for a suspect in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says they were called Tuesday night to a call about a shooting on Raleigh Road in the Science Hill area.

We’re told 67-year-old Ardyth Prather Jr. was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His wife, 65-year-old Joann Prather, had been shot and stabbed but was still alive. She was taken to a hospital in Lexington, but her current condition is unknown.

While at the scene, authorities noticed blood on the door of a neighboring house. When they checked it out, authorities found 43-year-old Ardyth Prather III dead inside.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Prather, who they say is the son/grandson of the victims. He’s believed to be driving a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you see him.

We’ll keep you updated.

Prather is believed to be driving a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and is considered armed and...
Prather is believed to be driving a 2013 brown Jeep Wrangler and is considered armed and dangerous.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of 2023 elections.
Decision 2023: WAVE News live team coverage on Election Day
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
UPS semi-truck driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested
Jacen Cockerell, 40
LMPD arrests man at polling location for alleged interference

Latest News

Downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the South Louisville SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Record warmth comes to an end with a cold front tonight
Belvedere
London-based design firm hired to ‘reimagine’ the Louisville Belvedere
Louisville Zoo offers free admission for active, retired military on Veterans Day
Breakfast with Santa returning to Louisville Slugger Field; Kids Club packages on sale now
Providence High School in Clarksville set to have SRO for 2024-2025 school year