Troubleshooters: Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel arrested

(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has been arrested on multiple charges, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned.

He is being charged with one count of corrupt business influence, obstruction of justice, four counts of ghost employment, four counts of official misconduct and five counts of theft.

Noel is currently being processed in Clark County and has a scheduled hearing for Thursday, Nov. 9.

This story will be updated.

