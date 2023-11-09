Crash shuts down I-65 in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A single vehicle crash in Bullitt County is causing major traffic delays on Interstate 65.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash has blocked three lanes of I-65 North at the108.8 mile marker between Preston Highway and Clermont Road.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Notifications about the crash were sent out around 2:45 p.m. The estimate to have the road reopened was two hours.

TRIMARC is showing I-65 North backed up past the KY 313 interchange. Delays on I-65 South extend north to KY 44. The maps also showing traffic delays on KY 61 (Preston Highway).

