Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crash shuts down I-65 in Bullitt County

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A single vehicle crash in Bullitt County is causing major traffic delays on Interstate 65.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash has blocked three lanes of I-65 North at the108.8 mile marker between Preston Highway and Clermont Road.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Notifications about the crash were sent out around 2:45 p.m. The estimate to have the road reopened was two hours.

TRIMARC is showing I-65 North backed up past the KY 313 interchange. Delays on I-65 South extend north to KY 44. The maps also showing traffic delays on KY 61 (Preston Highway).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
Coroner identifies UPS driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested

Latest News

Quincy Park District offers memorial benches
Joe Creason Park main entrance closed beginning next week
The city of Louisville honors veterans on Saturday as the Kentucky Veterans Day Parade returns...
2023 KY Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Louisville
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip led to Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Louisville couple unexpectedly wins over $200k during stop for coffee
Rep. Morgan McGarvey announces re-election campaign