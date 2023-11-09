Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver dead in fiery Watterson crash

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly crash shut down the Watterson early Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 1 a.m. to I-264 near Bardstown Road.

The interstate had to shut down in both directions for a while.

Police said someone was traveling east alone in an SUV. They eventually lost control and hit the barrier of the ramp. It’s not known at this point why the driver veered off.

The SUV immediately caught on fire after the crash and the driver was found dead.

That driver’s name has not yet been released. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
Coroner identifies UPS driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested

Latest News

A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
Coroner identifies UPS driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested
I-65 North at the Gene Snyder reopens after dump truck flips over
Source: TRIMARC
I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway