FORECAST: Clouds roll back this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light sprinkles or showers tonight for some

Quiet weekend with highs generall in the 50s

Slow warming trend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny for a few hours into the early afternoon before high clouds stream back into WAVE Country ahead of our next system. The rain from this next wave should hold off until later into the night. Highs this afternoon will generally reach into the 60s.

The radar will look more impressive than the reality will be tonight. Light rain will attempt to fall from near the Ohio River and points south. The more south you travel, the better the opportunity will be for measurable rainfall.

Early showers are expected to start off Friday, mainly for far south/east sections. Increasing amounts of sunshine are expected with a cool day overall as temperatures try their back to reach back into the lower 60s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. It will be a chilly night as lows fall into the 30s.

Overall the weekend looks quiet with some increase in clouds on Sunday. For now, any sprinkle chance looks to remain to our south.

We’ll start off next week dry but the weather starts to turn more active toward the end of the extended outlook.

