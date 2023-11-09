Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Clouds roll back this afternoon

Tress showing fall colors in this view of the downtown Louisville skyline.
Tress showing fall colors in this view of the downtown Louisville skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light sprinkles or showers tonight for some
  • Quiet weekend with highs generall in the 50s
  • Slow warming trend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny for a few hours into the early afternoon before high clouds stream back into WAVE Country ahead of our next system. The rain from this next wave should hold off until later into the night. Highs this afternoon will generally reach into the 60s.

The radar will look more impressive than the reality will be tonight. Light rain will attempt to fall from near the Ohio River and points south. The more south you travel, the better the opportunity will be for measurable rainfall.

Early showers are expected to start off Friday, mainly for far south/east sections. Increasing amounts of sunshine are expected with a cool day overall as temperatures try their back to reach back into the lower 60s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. It will be a chilly night as lows fall into the 30s.

Overall the weekend looks quiet with some increase in clouds on Sunday. For now, any sprinkle chance looks to remain to our south.

We’ll start off next week dry but the weather starts to turn more active toward the end of the extended outlook.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
Coroner identifies UPS driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/9
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/7