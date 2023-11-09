Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cool air takes over to end week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light showers/drizzle before sunrise today
  • Another round of rain overnight into Friday morning; highest chances south of the Ohio
  • Cool & quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with some sprinkles and showers this morning, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today, with additional clouds moving by the late afternoon. After seeing morning temperatures in the 50s, we’ll rebound into the low 60s this afternoon. A wave of energy passing to our south will push light showers into the area overnight; areas along and south of the Ohio River have the best opportunity to see rainfall. Lows fall into the 40s by Friday morning.

Friday’s showers exit the region by the afternoon, allowing us to enjoy more sunshine for the second half of the day. Despite the sun, highs only warm into the 50s in most locations. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. It will be a chilly night as lows fall into the 30s.

It will be cool and calm this weekend with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

