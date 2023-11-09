Contact Troubleshooters
Injury crash, disabled vehicle caused delays on I-65 North in Louisville

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville had some delays on Interstate 65 North for their Thursday morning commute.

There was a crash in the Fern Valley Road area. The left lane as well as the left and right shoulders had to close. MetroSafe confirmed there was an injury reported in the crash.

Approaching Arthur Street, there was a disabled vehicle that has caused the right lane to close. The lane eventually opened back up.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

