Injury crash, disabled vehicle causing delays on I-65 North in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville can expect some delays on Interstate 65 North.

There was a crash in the Fern Valley Road area. The left lane as well as the left and right shoulders are blocked. MetroSafe confirmed there was an injury report and crews are there working to clear the scene.

Approaching Arthur Street, there’s a disabled vehicle that has caused the right lane to close.

There’s no word on when any of these lanes will open back up.

Thursday morning commuters should take a different route if they’re able to.

