Joe Creason Park main entrance closed beginning next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The main entrance into Joe Creason Park, across from the Louisville Zoo off Trevilian Way, will be closed from Nov. 13 through mid-December.

The closure is due to preparations beginning for the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships.

The park will still be accessible via Illinois Avenue on the west side of the park near the Louisville Nature Center and Sheridan Avenue running behind the Louisville Tennis Center.

There is an additional entrance to the park off Trevilian Way that leads to a concrete pad that can also be utilized for parking adjacent to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy building.

The Cyclocross National Championships run from Dec. 5-10 and overall access to the park will be limited during that week.

The public can attend and watch the racing, however. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.