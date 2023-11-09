Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

K-9 finds 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in heavy machinery

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County...
While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.(Wharton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Authorities in Southwest Texas seized 100 kilograms of cocaine – about 220 pounds – hidden in a heavy machinery trailer, officials said.

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.

The drugs were found by Sergeant Thumann and his K-9 Kolt, according to the police department.

“We’d like to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thumann, K9 ‘Kolt,’ Wharton PD Sergeant Justin Pannell, Wharton PD Officer Davon Ramirez, Texas DPS, and every other LEO agency that came out,” said the Wharton Police Department on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
Coroner identifies UPS driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested

Latest News

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters
Quincy Park District offers memorial benches
Joe Creason Park main entrance closed beginning next week
FILE: Generic fire photo
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency as fires continue to burn
Crash shuts down I-65 in Bullitt County
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024