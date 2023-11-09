Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lights Under Louisville returns as America’s largest underground holiday light show

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville is returning for another holiday season, according to a release.

The light show is going to be longer than before and is introducing the first holographic Santa and holiday display to be seen in the United States, event organizers said. Guests will be able to go on a 30-minute experience spanning 1.3 miles.

Lights Under Louisville hopes to raise spirits with over 40 themed displays, mapping projections, more than 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser sections and more than 6.5 million points of light.

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Jan. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. daily, according to the release.

Passes to Lights Under Louisville start at $42.99 per vehicle. For more information and to buy tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
A Charlestown man has been arrested after leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase...
Coroner identifies UPS driver killed in backup of crash involving ISP trooper, suspect arrested
LMPD responded to three JCPS locations on Wednesday after swatting calls reported an active...
JCPS heightens security after 3 schools impacted by suspected swatting calls

Latest News

Louisville Zoo offers free admission for active, retired military on Veterans Day
Louisville Zoo holds annual Animal Pumpkin Smash
Metro council democrats called out their republican colleagues for not working with them to...
Republican councilman responds to being called out by Democrats
Woman working to make Kentucky roads safer after her mom died in large truck crash