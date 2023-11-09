Lights Under Louisville returns as America’s largest underground holiday light show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville is returning for another holiday season, according to a release.

The light show is going to be longer than before and is introducing the first holographic Santa and holiday display to be seen in the United States, event organizers said. Guests will be able to go on a 30-minute experience spanning 1.3 miles.

Lights Under Louisville hopes to raise spirits with over 40 themed displays, mapping projections, more than 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser sections and more than 6.5 million points of light.

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Jan. 1 beginning at 6 p.m. daily, according to the release.

Passes to Lights Under Louisville start at $42.99 per vehicle. For more information and to buy tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.