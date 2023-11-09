LMPD investigating after woman dies in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after what police believe to be a domestic incident Wednesday evening, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Greenbridge Way around 7:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who received multiple blunt-force trauma-related injuries.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries, Mitchell said.

Officials said officers are following leads at this time and no arrests have been made yet. Police believe this was a domestic incident.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

