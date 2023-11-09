Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man sentenced for bomb threat hoax

Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested in connection to an investigation into a suspicious device...
Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested in connection to an investigation into a suspicious device that was found near the intersection of 5th Street and Jefferson Street the morning of Aug. 12, 2022.(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Thursday to two years and nine months in federal prison for a downtown Louisville bomb threat hoax.

After that two-year nine-month sentence, 50-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. will have three years of supervised release for providing false information and a bomb threat hoax, according to court records.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Smith rode a bicycle in downtown Louisville while carrying a backpack, according to a release. He then put a package labeled “bomb” in a high-traffic, business area near the riverfront.

LMPD’s bomb squad dismantled the device, which contained pipes that had wires coming from the tubes, and found that it was non-operational, officials said. However, a large area of downtown Louisville had to be shut down for several hours while crews worked.

The case was investigated by the FBI and LMPD.

