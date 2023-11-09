Louisville man sentenced for bomb threat hoax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Thursday to two years and nine months in federal prison for a downtown Louisville bomb threat hoax.

After that two-year nine-month sentence, 50-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. will have three years of supervised release for providing false information and a bomb threat hoax, according to court records.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Smith rode a bicycle in downtown Louisville while carrying a backpack, according to a release. He then put a package labeled “bomb” in a high-traffic, business area near the riverfront.

LMPD’s bomb squad dismantled the device, which contained pipes that had wires coming from the tubes, and found that it was non-operational, officials said. However, a large area of downtown Louisville had to be shut down for several hours while crews worked.

The case was investigated by the FBI and LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.