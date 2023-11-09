Park DuValle Community Health Center receives $4.8M donation from Yield Giving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Park DuValle Community Health Center announced on Wednesday that it received a $4.8 million gift from Yield Giving, a fund established by Mackenzie Scott, according to a release.

The donation will go to support the growth of Park DuValle’s operations and a “business venture” that will be announced at a later date, officials said.

The money will help Park DuValle’s dental department and expansion of behavioral health. Proceeds will also go toward a Farmers Market project to bring more food to Louisville’s west end.

“We are incredibly grateful to Chicago Community Foundation for this generous gift,” CEO Dr. Swannie Jett said. “This monetary aid will help assist in all facets of Park DuValle’s operations as we exceed expectations in the communities and schools we serve.”

The Park DuValle Community Health Center has seven centers across five communities and two JCPS schools.

