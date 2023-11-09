Contact Troubleshooters
Rep. Morgan McGarvey announces re-election campaign

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) announced on Thursday that he will be running for Congress again.

McGarvey took office back in January after former Rep. John Yarmuth announced he would not run again after serving Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District for 13 years.

McGarvey posted the following on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter:

