2 in hospital after Shelby Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

LMPD responded to a call around 5 p.m. to the 600 block of East Ormsby Avenue where they found the woman who had been shot in the leg and administered first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

The woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were told that a man arrived at UofL Hospital after being shot. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the man is expected to survive as well.

Throughout the investigation, police learned that the man had also been shot in the 600 block of East Ormsby Avenue.

Ellis said the relationship between the two victims is currently unknown.

There are no known suspects at the time but detectives are searching the area.

Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.