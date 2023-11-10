911 calls released of swatting incident at Memorial High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News has received the 911 calls from that apparent swatting incident at Memorial High School that we told you about on Wednesday.

Evansville Police say someone with a non-local number and a foreign accent called dispatch to say there was an active shooter and ten people were hurt.

Officers say the caller also gave a room number in the school where the shooter was, but say that room doesn’t exist in the school.

Evansville Police say the same thing happened at several other schools around the Midwest, including in Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati.

At this point, they say investigators are working to learn if the threats across the region are related.

