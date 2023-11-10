Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt County judge issues burn ban effective immediately

(WLOX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County judge has issued a burn ban for the area effective immediately.

The order was issued Thursday “due to current and predicted weather conditions, and the extreme dangers of forest fires in Bullitt County.”

Violating the criteria in place for county burn bans can result in charges.

The following criteria are generally prohibited during burn bans, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet:

  • Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.
  • Burning leaves or debris.
  • Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.
  • Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.
  • Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.

For more information on county burn bans, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

