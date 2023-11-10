Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bullitt County police investigating after woman found dead off side of the road

By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County police are looking for answers on what led to the death of a woman who was found off the side of the road Thursday night.

Police said calls came in around 5:15 p.m. The woman was found in an “undeveloped area of Hwy 1020, just north of the Brooks Road 1020 intersection,” Sheriff Walt Sholar said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Jamey Noel
Troubleshooters: Former Clark County sheriff used jail staff to work on his properties; sold nonprofit vehicles for personal gain
Driver dead in fiery Watterson crash

Latest News

Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
I-65 in Bullitt County reopens after crash
Isaac Guerendo finds nothing but open field ahead of him as he breaks a 73-yard, go-ahead...
UofL shows resiliency in Thursday night win over Virginia
Louisville first responders recall working to try and rescue trapped coal miners
Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes ‘anti-displacement’ ordinance