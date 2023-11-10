Clifton area precinct votes to end alcohol sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Friday and Saturday night, the Virtue Bar and Grill on Brownsboro Road will keep the party going until 2 in the morning.

In recent months, residents up the hill in the Clifton Heights area had a long list of complaints for Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur.

“Cars being too loud from running their engines to music being played. People having open containers outside, to the extreme of somebody talking about gunshots,” Arthur said. “The complaints are all over the place.”

However, Arthur said the complaints could not be directly connected to the nightclub and he said the owners were willing to work with the community.

“From my perspective, it seems like those complaints were specific to a handful of individuals that, we don’t know for sure, were patronizing that business or not,” Arthur said. “But I think those individuals being held accountable was much more important and I don’t know that that ever happened.”

Instead, a petition drive took alcohol sales in the precinct to a vote.

Out of 125 people voting, 76 ‘no’ votes were successful in shutting down alcohol sales at the precinct’s only nightclub.

Co-owner Davin Anderson said going dry wasn’t necessary.

“We are a community,” Anderson said. “I think it’s as simple as come down to communicate with us. If there’s something to working together, that’s easy, we can all sit down around a table and talk.”

The road ahead now won’t be easy for Virtue. Alcohol counts for 30 to 40 percent of sales.

Owners plan to stay open as a restaurant.

“We’re going to be here. We’re going to be here,” Anderson said. “We’re going to look more into, as far as does it stay dry forever? Does it come back wet?”

The President of the Clifton Heights Community Council declined to comment or connect WAVE News with residents behind the petition.

“It’s kind of concerning,” Arthur said, “because there are very limited places where millennials like myself, can go and have a social environment, listen to music and hang out with friends--especially black millennials. And that was one of the handful of places that we do have.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.