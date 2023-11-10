Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it

Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.(Eva Rinaldi | Cropped Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Country music legend Dolly Parton, who has collected 12 Grammys and a pile of various awards in her time, revealed why she’s been skipping the Super Bowl halftime show in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

Parton has shied away from the Super Bowl’s extravagant halftime productions.

She confessed, “Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times. I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production.”

She added, “When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time, that’s what I was thinking.”

Apart from sharing her thoughts about the Super Bowl halftime show, Parton also opened up about her apprehension when it comes to delving into the realm of rock music.

This genre switch came to light when she was offered induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an opportunity she gracefully declined to avoid overshadowing artists who had dedicated their entire lives to the rock music scene.

This decision ultimately served as the reason for the upcoming release of Parton’s rock album, “Rockstar.”

But, she hinted that her reluctance might change someday, and we could see her dazzling us on that halftime stage.

Until then, fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming album to drop on Nov. 17.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Jamey Noel
Troubleshooters: Former Clark County sheriff used jail staff to work on his properties; sold nonprofit vehicles for personal gain

Latest News

LMPD cruisers
Woman hospitalized after Shelby Park shooting
FILE- Actor Keke Palmer accepts the Social Impact Award at the Black Music Action Coalition...
‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer alleges physical abuse by ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, court documents say
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation
Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Thousands who were sheltering at Gaza City’s hospitals flee as Israel-Hamas war closes in
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme