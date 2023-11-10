FORECAST: Coldest mornings in over a week on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

A return to the 30s on Saturday morning for the first time since November 3rd

Sunshine and cool, but pleasant afternoons this weekend

Next rain chance is still at least a week away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few high, thin clouds are moving through the region tonight.

Those will do little to stop the steep temperature drop that will result in lows in the 30s as we wake up Saturday morning. Saturday is cool, yet sunny as highs work into the upper 50s.

That sunshine will really do wonders in making it feel more tolerable outside if you’re trying to wrap up your yard work and decorating before more winterlike weather arrives later in the year.

Another disturbance scooting across our region will provide some brief cloud cover Saturday night. At this time there does not look to be enough moisture to support any shower development.

Lows will be in the 30s again Sunday morning.

Clouds will exit WAVE Country quickly on Sunday morning, resulting in some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon.

High pressure will keep most of next week quiet.

Southerly wind flow returning means a return to middle and upper 60s for highs by the end of the workweek. That warmer air will also help to power our next rain chance for late next week.

Details on this system are still a bit sketchy so we’re keeping the rain chance low for now.

