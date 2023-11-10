Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Morning showers give way to afternoon sunshine

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, November 9, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain exits by the afternoon
  • Quiet weekend with highs general in the 50s
  • Slow warming trend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s rain showers exit the region by lunchtime. Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. Some clouds move in from the south overnight. Temperatures fall into the 30s by Saturday morning.

Abundant sunshine is Saturday’s forecast. Despite the sun, highs only top out in the 50s in most locations. Clouds increase Saturday night with a weak disturbance moving through the area. Lows slide into the 30s once again.

We’ll start off next week dry, but the weather becomes more active toward the end of the extended outlook.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

