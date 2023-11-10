Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant afternoon ahead

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder tonight with lows back into the 30s
  • Quiet weekend with highs generally in the 50s
  • Slow warming trend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny afternoon and cool with highs temperatures briefly back into the 60s once again.

Some increase in high clouds may develop tonight and we turn colder with lows into the 30s.

Abundant sunshine is Saturday’s forecast. Despite the sun, highs only top out in the 50s in most locations.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a weak disturbance moving through the area. Lows slide into the 30s once again.

We’ll start off next week dry, but the weather beomes more active toward the end of the extended outlook.

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, November 10, 2023

