FORECAST: You’ll need some extra blankets tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly night ahead for WAVE Country

Pleasant weekend with dry weather and sunshine

Dry weather holds into early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear tonight with some high clouds scooting across southern sections during the overnight/sunrise on Saturday. It will be colder with low temperatures dipping down into the 30s.

Lots of sunshine on Saturday with temperatures reaching levels fairly typical for the second weekend of November. Mainly clear skies into Saturday night with another batch of high clouds streaming into the region during the overnight hours. This may save us a degree or two with the temperature drop, but remaining chilly overall.

Sunday morning’s clouds will erode away as the afternoon wears on, resulting in some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The start of next week looks quiet with highs generally in the 60s with continued dry weather.

There will be a couple of systems to track in the longer range. One will be possible Wednesday with some showers and the second may impact the area at some point next Friday or even the weekend. However, the pattern favors a continued dry setup than wet.

Stay close to the forecast updates as we get c

