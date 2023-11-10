Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio recovering from emergency back surgery

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is in recovery after undergoing emergency back surgery.

The superintendent sent out a statement on Friday saying:

“I wanted to share a personal update with you all. This week, I underwent emergency back surgery, and as I begin the road to recovery, there may be a temporary decrease in my visibility within the district. My doctors tell me I need to focus on rehabilitation to ensure a complete and swift recovery, so I can continue to serve our district with the dedication it deserves.

While you may not physically see me as much as usual these next few weeks, I will remain in continuous contact with my leadership team. They are a group of dedicated professionals committed to the well-being and success of our students, and I know they will not miss a beat during my recovery.

Your continued support and understanding are invaluable, and I look forward to returning to VanHoose soon.”

