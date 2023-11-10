LMPD searching for woman suspected of stealing from Academy Sports + Outdoors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman believed to have stolen from Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Back in September, the woman was caught on surveillance walking out of the store in the 4900 block of Outer Loop with “an undetermined amount of merchandise.”

Police believe she is driving a Dodge Challenger.

Dodge Challenger (LMPD)

If anyone has any information or has seen her, call 574-LMPD (5673) or leave a tip online by clicking here.

