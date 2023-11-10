Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes ‘anti-displacement’ ordinance

Thursday Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed an ordinance aimed at preventing residents from being displaced due to the rising costs of housing.
By Noelle Friel
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed an ordinance aimed at preventing residents from being displaced due to the rising costs of housing.

The ordinance aims to prevent the city from using public resources for development projects that could increase the cost of living in the neighborhoods the projects would be built.

Under the ordinance, developers will be required to participate in and pass an assessment proving they will not cause the direct or indirect displacement of residents.

“We introduced this legislation to stabilize housing,” District 4 Councilman Jecorey Arthur said, who crafted the ordinance. “We’re trying to make sure metro government resources, land, money, letters of support, others are being used to take care of the people who need it the most and not being used to hurt people and displace them from their neighborhoods.”

Metro Council is now asking the mayor’s administration to hire an academic institution to create that assessment. The assessment will be presented to and approved by the council before it is utilized.

“When people want to use those resources, you got to fill this out, so we know how it impacts people around it, how it impacts rent around it, how it impacts property taxes around it,” Arthur said. “We want to make sure your project is helpful and not hurtful.”

The ordinance will also allow the city to investigate discriminatory housing practices. It will create an anti-displacement commission to investigate instances of discrimination against residents. The commission will also administer the assessments.

Jessica Bellamy, an organizer with the Louisville Tenants Union, has worked with Arthur on the ordinance since 2020. She said it will provide much-needed protection for residents in the form of policy.

“It’s meant to be more quantitative data-focused,” Bellamy said. “Developers are able to put in metrics, how much are you going to charge on rent, and we also include information about the incomes of the neighborhoods so there can be a formula answer of - will this displace?”

You can learn more about the ordinance by clicking or tapping here.

