Madison Police arrest man on robbery, burglary charges
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Madison man has been arrested on robbery and burglary charges.
According to a Facebook post made by the MPD, police were called to a report of a man, armed with a knife, who entered an apartment in Madison, attacked the resident, and demanded money and a cell phone on Sept. 22. Officers were unable to find any suspects that night and handed the case over to detectives.
The Madison Police Department found and arrested 41-year-old Clinton D. Collins on Friday.
Collins is charged with burglary, robbery, and theft.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.