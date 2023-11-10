Madison Police arrest man on robbery, burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Madison man has been arrested on robbery and burglary charges.

According to a Facebook post made by the MPD, police were called to a report of a man, armed with a knife, who entered an apartment in Madison, attacked the resident, and demanded money and a cell phone on Sept. 22. Officers were unable to find any suspects that night and handed the case over to detectives.

The Madison Police Department found and arrested 41-year-old Clinton D. Collins on Friday.

Collins is charged with burglary, robbery, and theft.

