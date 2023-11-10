Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Madison Police arrest man on robbery, burglary charges

Clinton D. Collins
Clinton D. Collins(MPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Madison man has been arrested on robbery and burglary charges.

According to a Facebook post made by the MPD, police were called to a report of a man, armed with a knife, who entered an apartment in Madison, attacked the resident, and demanded money and a cell phone on Sept. 22. Officers were unable to find any suspects that night and handed the case over to detectives.

The Madison Police Department found and arrested 41-year-old Clinton D. Collins on Friday.

Collins is charged with burglary, robbery, and theft.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Jamey Noel
Troubleshooters: Former Clark County sheriff used jail staff to work on his properties; sold nonprofit vehicles for personal gain

Latest News

LMPD cruisers
Woman hospitalized after Shelby Park shooting
LMPD is searching for this woman.
LMPD searching for woman suspected of stealing from Academy Sports + Outdoors
Today, Kevin Schmidt, a Louisville native and Bardstown resident, serves as West Region Chief...
‘I was fighting a battle I didn’t know I was fighting’: Army veteran finds recovery from substance use disorder, now helps others impacted by addiction
Bullitt County judge issues burn ban effective immediately