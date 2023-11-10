Man cited after video shows vandalism of police memorial in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police say the man caught on camera vandalizing the Eternal Flame Memorial in Jefferson Square Park in Louisville has been cited with criminal mischief.

Arrest documents show Walter Richards was cited for the crime after he was caught on camera throwing objects into the flame on Thursday. Officials at the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) notified LMPD officers who responded.

WAVE News also caught Richards in the act as he was vandalizing the memorial.

By the time police got there, Richards had fled to a nearby gas station. Police caught up with him and cited him for the crime.

The memorial was also vandalized in October when someone threw an American flag into the flame. LMPD did not say whether that person had been caught yet.

