Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

After gathering information, police found a shooting scene in the 1200 block of West Hill...
After gathering information, police found a shooting scene in the 1200 block of West Hill Street near a Liqour Zone(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at UofL Hospital around 3:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Ellis said the man is expected to survive.

After gathering information, a scene was found in the 1200 block of West Hill Street. Detectives are canvassing the area.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Jamey Noel
Troubleshooters: Former Clark County sheriff used jail staff to work on his properties; sold nonprofit vehicles for personal gain

Latest News

LMPD is searching for this woman.
LMPD searching for woman suspected of stealing from Academy Sports + Outdoors
Today, Kevin Schmidt, a Louisville native and Bardstown resident, serves as West Region Chief...
‘I was fighting a battle I didn’t know I was fighting’: Army veteran finds recovery from substance use disorder, now helps others impacted by addiction
Clinton D. Collins
Madison Police arrest man on robbery, burglary charges
Bullitt County judge issues burn ban effective immediately