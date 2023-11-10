Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at UofL Hospital around 3:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Ellis said the man is expected to survive.

After gathering information, a scene was found in the 1200 block of West Hill Street. Detectives are canvassing the area.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

