New Albany transitional living facility receives grant to honor and aid veterans

On Nov. 10, 2023, Liberty Place is a transitional living facility in New Albany, Ind. which...
On Nov. 10, 2023, Liberty Place is a transitional living facility in New Albany, Ind. which provides veterans with a safe and sober place to live, received a $5,500 donation from the Duke Energy Foundation.(Corey Denzik, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana nonprofit can help more men and woman thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation.

Liberty Place is a transitional living facility in New Albany, which provides veterans with a safe and sober place to live.

The foundation handed over a check for $5,500 on Friday. Veterans who work for Duke Energy were part of the presentation, shaking hands with some of the people living there.

Kelley Troutman, the executive director of Liberty Place, said the money will help pay for food, laundry, and room and board for all the people in the program.

“The veterans that we serve are important to us and it’s been great seeing them grow and seeing them be successful in their recovery,” Troutman said. “Just having a safe and sober living environment here at Liberty Place is important to us.”

