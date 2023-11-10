New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bond has been set at $2 million for the mother accused of killing her six and nine-year-old sons in Bullitt County.

Those living around the home are trying to process what happened.

A community is in mourning in Bullitt County after the deaths of two young boys and new details WAVE News learned from a neighbor casts an even darker shadow on what might have happened Wednesday morning.

A makeshift memorial made of teddy bears, toys and flowers stands as a reminder for the tragic shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Police say two brothers ages six and nine, were found shot in a bedroom.

An arrest report identifies the shooter as their mother, 32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas.

Lucas has been charged with two counts of murder and is now at the Bullitt County Detention Center.

However, the community is still trying to wrap their heads around the incident.

“It’s just burden, and heartbreaking not just for that family, but obviously there’s a circle teachers and other students in people in the neighborhood,” Little Flock Baptist Church Lead Pastor Nate Ashbaugh said. “It’s an extreme loss and suffering.”

A neighbor who did not want to be on camera told WAVE News that she watched the two brothers play outside the night before they were killed.

The neighbor says they talked to Lucas and she seemed down Tuesday but at the end of the night seemed to be feeling better.

After seeing Lucas’ car in the driveway the next morning, they planned to check in on the family. but minutes later, they say an ambulance was on the scene and Lucas was on the ground in her yard.

The person WAVE News talked with says another neighbor found the boys in the bedroom with gunshot wounds and called police.

“It just breaks my heart and I hope she gets what’s coming to her,” said neighbor Steve Steier.

Neighbors who interacted with the boys describe them as well-mannered and loved with so much life ahead of them.

So the community is choosing to remember their innocence.

A mourning process that Pastor Ashbaugh believes is healthy.

“Just like that woman that went into the house,” Pastor Ashbaugh said. “She didn’t know them, but it was a way for her, one person to step up, who did not know this family in a lot of ways, even as you spoke to giving other people away to mourn with her and find those outlets.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.