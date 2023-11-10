Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UVA player regains movement ‘in all of his extremities’ after scary injury in Cardinals’ win Thursday night

Virginia running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being...
Virginia running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being carted off the field in the third quarter of last night's game at UofL, according to the UVA Twitter account.(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman and Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Virginia player who was carted off the field in Thursday’s game has regained movement in all of extremities, the program announced via Twitter following the game.

Perris Jones was injured after catching a swing pass from quarterback Anthony Colandrea in the third quarter of Thursday’s game. He took a hard hit from multiple Cardinal defenders that knocked the ball loose. The fumble was scooped up by his teammate, Malik Washington and ran in for a touchdown that gave the Cavaliers a 20-14 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the quarter.

But it was a short-lived celebration for UVA as Jones didn’t get up and was eventually carted off the field to encouraging applause from his teammates, the UofL football team and the crowd as well.

Jones stayed overnight at the University of Louisville Hospital and in the post game press conference, UVA head coach Tony Elliott said he received “encouraging” news from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Jamey Noel
Troubleshooters: Former Clark County sheriff used jail staff to work on his properties; sold nonprofit vehicles for personal gain

Latest News

Isaac Guerendo finds nothing but open field ahead of him as he breaks a 73-yard, go-ahead...
UofL shows resiliency in Thursday night win over Virginia
Breakfast with Santa returning to Louisville Slugger Field; Kids Club packages on sale now
A new basketball court is coming soon to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
New basketball court design coming to Rupp Arena
Cardinals come back to defeat UMBC 94-93 in season opener