UVA player regains movement ‘in all of his extremities’ after scary injury in Cardinals’ win Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Virginia player who was carted off the field in Thursday’s game has regained movement in all of extremities, the program announced via Twitter following the game.

UVA RB Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being injured during Thursday’s Louisville game.



In the 3rd quarter, Jones was injured while catching a pass. Jones was taken by ambulance to the U of L Medical Center. He will remain there Thursday night. — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 10, 2023

Perris Jones was injured after catching a swing pass from quarterback Anthony Colandrea in the third quarter of Thursday’s game. He took a hard hit from multiple Cardinal defenders that knocked the ball loose. The fumble was scooped up by his teammate, Malik Washington and ran in for a touchdown that gave the Cavaliers a 20-14 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the quarter.

But it was a short-lived celebration for UVA as Jones didn’t get up and was eventually carted off the field to encouraging applause from his teammates, the UofL football team and the crowd as well.

Jones stayed overnight at the University of Louisville Hospital and in the post game press conference, UVA head coach Tony Elliott said he received “encouraging” news from the hospital.

