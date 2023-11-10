Woman hospitalized after Shelby Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

LMPD responded to a call around 5 p.m. to the 600 Block of E. Ormsby Avenue where they found the woman who had been shot in the leg and administered first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

The woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

There are no known suspects at the time but detectives are searching the area.

Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

