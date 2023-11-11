Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 in critical condition, 1 injured after double shooting at Algonquin neighborhood nightclub

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro police said around 5 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. When they arrived, they found two men outside a business, later confirmed to be a nightclub, who had been shot.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said both men were taken to UofL Hospital. One is expected to survive.

In an update, Ellis said the other victim’s condition has been changed to critical.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes ‘anti-displacement’ ordinance
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Bullitt County police investigating after woman found dead off side of the road

Latest News

Man dead after wrong-way crash on I-71 N in Oldham County
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: signs and symptoms of dementia
Malachi Price
18-year-old charged in connection to Adair County juvenile detention center rape, riot
A winter sunset over Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant afternoon ahead
1 dead after crash on I-65 S near Shepherdsville