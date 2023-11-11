1 in critical condition, 1 injured after double shooting at Algonquin neighborhood nightclub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro police said around 5 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. When they arrived, they found two men outside a business, later confirmed to be a nightclub, who had been shot.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said both men were taken to UofL Hospital. One is expected to survive.

In an update, Ellis said the other victim’s condition has been changed to critical.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

