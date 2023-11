SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash on I-65 South Saturday morning.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Steve Schmidt said the crash happened near mile marker 118 around 5 a.m. One person was confirmed dead.

Schmidt said officers are still investigating the wreck.

Lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

