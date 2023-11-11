18-year-old charged in connection to Adair County juvenile detention center rape, riot

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection to a rape committed during a riot at the juvenile detention center in Adair County Nov. 12, 2022.

WAVE Troubleshooters investigated the riot where a teenage girl was allegedly violently sexually assaulted and a staff member was airlifted to the hospital. Three former staff members spoke out, telling the Troubleshooters about the mismanagement of the Adair County Youth Development Center. They said teen girls were held in the same block as teen boys, staff caused physical and mental harm to inmates, and teens were deprived of showers for weeks at a time.

Malachi Amir Price of Louisville was 17 years old at the time of the alleged rape one year ago. According to court documents, he was arrested Aug. 11, a little over a month after his birthday, on charges of rape, sodomy, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, riot, and several counts of assault. A grand jury indicted him Oct. 4.

Price is the first to be charged in connection to the riot as an adult.

He is expected in court Nov. 14.

