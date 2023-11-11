Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant afternoon ahead

Thank you for trusting the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly tonight with lows back into the 30s
  • Slightly warmer weather for Sunday
  • Highs in the 60s for much of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some high clouds to the south this morning will fade away leaving the entire area under blue skies on this Veterans Day. The northeast wind will keep temperatures on the cool side with mid to upper 50s expected.

Another batch of high clouds will move in later tonight but they will likely be too thin to make too much of a difference on temperatures. Lows once again should drop into the 30s.

Clouds will exit WAVE Country quickly on Sunday morning, resulting in some sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon. Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30s for Sunday night.

Next week looks quiet overall with some increasing rain chances toward next Friday. The trends toward Thanksgiving Week look active with perhaps wintry weather showing up in the region. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

