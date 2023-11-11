Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Slugger Field lights up with Festival of Trees and Lights

A holiday tradition returns to Louisville Slugger Field Nov. 10-12 as the Festival of Trees and...
A holiday tradition returns to Louisville Slugger Field Nov. 10-12 as the Festival of Trees and Lights returns. It’s the 34th year of the event benefitting Norton Children’s Hospital.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A holiday tradition returns to Louisville Slugger Field Nov. 10-12 as the Festival of Trees and Lights returns. It’s the 34th year of the event benefitting Norton Children’s Hospital.

Guests can make their way through a holiday wonderland to take in hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and handcrafted holiday items designed by local artists and available for purchase. Free children’s activities throughout the weekend include cookie decorating, holiday crafts, pictures with Santa Claus, train rides and model train, and Hanukkah activities.

Visitors can enjoy free entertainment acts, snacks from the Sweet Shop, and holiday items from the Gift Shop.

Returning this year is Elf Town, an outdoor area featuring activities that include an inflatable obstacle course, a “snow ball” fight and a make-your-own reindeer food. Tickets for Elf Town are $2 per person.

The Lights area will honor Jewish traditions with menorahs and artwork. New this year is a latke baking competition. Latke is a type or potato pancake or fritter traditionally prepared to celebrate Hanukkah. The competition takes place Nov. 12.

That same day, the Lights area will feature demonstrations of playing the dreidel game and how to light a menorah, a special story time and a dreidel and gelt giveaway.

The festivities at Louisville Slugger Field started at 10 a.m. Friday and will run through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Each day starts at 10 a.m. and Saturday runs until 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees and Lights will benefit the Just for Kids Transport Team at Norton Children’s Hospital. This team operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and bring more than 3,000 children to Norton Children’s Hospital by ambulance, helicopter or airplane every year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

