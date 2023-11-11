Man arrested, charged in connection to fatal nightclub shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Pussycat Lounge on Aug. 25.

30-year-old Rafael Antonio Ixcaco-Son was charged with murder on Friday and appeared in court for arraignment Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Ixcaco-Son and others were kicked out of the Pussycat Lounge. The group then got in a car, and as they were driving away, Ixcaco-Son allegedly shot into the air and while driving past an employee of the nightclub and then shot twice towards the employee. The employee then ran inside to get his own gun and returned to the front door of the club.

Court documents said Ixcaco-Son drove around the parking lot, coming to the front door again, before he allegedly shot the employee in the back, paralyzing him. Bystanders reportedly dragged the employee back into the club while Ixcaco-Son and the others drove away.

Louisville Metro police took the victim to UofL Hospital where they initially said he was expected to survive. Documents say the victim was taken to Fraizer Rehab for a time before he suffered complications from his gunshot wound and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died.

Officials said the event was caught on surveillance camera. Ixcaco-Son returned to the club later the same day of the shooting to try to find his wallet. He left his number with the staff. Police reportedly used the surveillance footage of the shooting and Ixcaco-Son returning to the club to ID him.

