Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after shooting at Taylor Berry night club

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fatal shooting at a nightclub in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to Suga Land Gentleman’s Club in the 3500 block of 7th Street Road around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside the business who had been shot.

Ellis said EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

This is not the first time someone has been killed inside the nightclub. In May of 2021, when the club used to be called the Green Light Lounge, two men were shot and later died from their injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors give insight on what may have happened Wednesday morning when Tiffanie Lucas shot and...
New details arise about Bullitt County woman charged with the murder of her 2 children
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes ‘anti-displacement’ ordinance
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Shepherdsville mother arrested in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Bullitt County police investigating after woman found dead off side of the road

Latest News

Two in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/11
Special Saturday update
SnowTALK! Blog 11/11
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards 2022-2023