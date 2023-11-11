Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after wrong-way crash on I-71 N in Oldham County

(Source: KNOE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a wrong-way crash on I-71 North in Oldham County early Saturday morning.

Oldham County police said officers were called to a report of a truck going the wrong way on I-71 around 2:45 a.m. A few minutes later, they received a call of a crash near exit 14. When officers arrived, they found the truck severely damaged and a man dead, lying outside of it.

Police identified the man as 46-year-old Antwon L. Thorton of Louisville.

Oldham County Police Chief Greg Smith said the truck had crashed into the front of a U-Haul box truck. The driver and passenger of the U-Haul received only minor injuries.

Part of I-71 was shut down from 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Smith said police are still investigating.

