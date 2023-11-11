Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 100 block of North 32nd Steet around 4:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Ellis said he was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.