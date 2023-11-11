New UofL center serves military-connected students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kyle Hurwitz is a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served for 20 years. Before coming to UofL in 2018, he traveled the world during his service.

“I came into the Air Force as a logistics readiness officer, but then the latter part of my career I was what’s called a foreign air officer working at various embassies,” Hurwitz said. “I moved about 12 times, my wife and I, and loved every bit of the Air Force.”

Now, he’s the Director of UofL’s new Center for Military-Connected Students.

The center was formed in 2022. UofL received $600,000 in state funding from the Kentucky Legislature and Governor Beshear to renovate a newly completed space in Brodschi Hall, which opened in October.

“We enable them to connect with each other,” Hurwitz said. “What this space allows them to do is come here, see each other, see other people, meet other people, understand that there are other veterans at this campus.”

The staff advises students who are using VA education benefits or military tuition assistance and provides support through the undergraduate and graduate admissions process.

The center also offers “Red Bird” training for faculty and staff who want to learn more about the experience of military-connected students.

“To understand basic things like the different branches of the military, the rank structure of the military, some common terms,” Hurwitz said. “It’s very important that the faculty understand those basic things in order to provide those students with better service.”

Hurwitz said that training is critical to connecting students with resources on campus. He gave an example of how the university’s counseling center uses it to help students through mental health struggles.

“The other day we had a student come in here, he was having some mental challenges, and he didn’t know where to turn,” Hurwitz said. “My team and I called over to the counseling center, to our contact there, who was a Red Bird ally. So we took this student from a place of not knowing where to turn and not knowing what resources are available directly to the people who are experts in providing the help that this person needed.”

The center also offers a ‘Salute to Service’ scholarship for veterans and their dependents. Four veteran or dependent students are awarded $1,500 scholarships in the fall and spring terms, and two veteran or dependent students are awarded the scholarships in the summer term.

“It’s really rewarding that my team and I are able to do something about people in need and help military-connected students by giving them that scholarship that helps them fulfill their academic goals,” Hurwitz said.

The center was also behind the creation of the Veteran and Military Alumni Award. Hurwitz said the award is given to UofL alumni who have served in the military and are making contributions to the community they live in.

He said it’s rewarding to help students in the military community make it to their next phase of life, whether that means graduate school or getting their first job after service.

”I like to tell other veterans your service doesn’t define you,” Hurwitz said. “It’s not who you are. It’s what you were and what you are. I think as long as you keep that in perspective, it serves you better in the next phase of life.”

